Rain concerns loom over Anaheim off-road motorcross event
The potential for rain is causing concern among racers and organizers for Monster Energy AMA Supercross event series, which begins Saturday at Angels Stadium. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
The next round of rain could make a mess of the opening weekend for popular off-road motorcycle event series Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Anaheim at Angel Stadium.

Maintenance crews worked overtime to make sure the track was dry for Saturday's opening race. About 1.5 million pounds of dirt were poured on nearly every inch of the stadium.

"I think the rain just throws a whole (other) curveball. The track gets a little tougher, it's a little greasier, you have to really find good lines," 2016 AMA Monster Energy Cup winner Ryan Dungey said.

At a pre-race news conference, some of the top riders said they are keeping an eye on the skies, knowing the impact rain can have on the course.

The operations team, trying to minimize a wet influence, built the track early with the lingering rain in mind.

"Just bring in some extra dirt. You add the extra dirt to it and just let the wind and elements get to it," director of operations Dave Prater said. "With the conditions, we're going to be fine."

The riders said a muddy course will mean less focus on a game plan and more focus on merely managing the elements.

It rained for last year's race in Las Vegas, an occurrence fans seem to enjoy.

"Carnage, you know some crashing. That's why I think the monster trucks do so well, but from a rider's perspective, no we don't want to crash. We don't like that stuff," Dungey said.

Laguna Beach resident and racer Cole Seely said he was excited to have the race so close to home.

"Being from Southern California I know how it changes and how much it can fluctuate within two days," Seely said. "I'm praying it goes in a more dry situation."

Spectators are asked to dress appropriately as open umbrellas will not be allowed inside the stadium.
