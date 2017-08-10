LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Rams, Chargers players get into 2 skirmishes during Irvine practice

EMBED </>More Videos

The fight for Los Angeles took on a whole new meaning Wednesday during practice at UC Irvine when players got into skirmishes twice on the field. (KABC)

By
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
The fight for Los Angeles took on a whole new meaning Wednesday during practice at UC Irvine when players got into skirmishes twice on the field.

The Chargers were the guests at the Rams practice facility. Both teams had just warmed up when the Chargers offense matched up with the Rams defense.

Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson was sparring with Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman when Inman got laid out by Rams cornerback and former USC Trojan Nickell Robey-Coleman.

"I'm from Stockton and my Stockton came out," Trumaine said after the fight.

At another point during the practice, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen came in and body slammed another player.

After the practice, both teams downplayed the fights. Chargers tight end Antonio Gates simply said "it's training camp."

The two teams will meet in the third preseason game. Both open their respective preseasons this weekend.

You can see the Chargers game Sunday at 5 p.m. here on ABC7.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsLos Angeles ChargersfightnflfootballUC IrvineIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Cardale Jones responds to Josh Rosen: 'Chill bro, play school'
Chargers tackle Joe Barksdale talks about training camp
Chargers Tight End Antonio Gates talks about his trip to the Hall of Fame
Chargers Head Coach Anthony Lynn talks about training camp
More Los Angeles Chargers
SPORTS
D-backs send young Banda against Dodgers' Darvish
Dodgers win 80th game of season, rallying over Diamondbacks
Paxton goes for eight straight as M's host Angels
Wife of Clippers' Reed wants domestic battery charge dropped
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspect barricades self inside home in Beverly Grove
Unruly crowd prompts large police response in Watts
Caltrans to start I-5 repaving project north of 14 Fwy
'Pink noise' may help sleep, improve memory
Motorcyclist helps chase, track down Colton hit-run driver
Man struck, killed on 5 Freeway in Newhall Pass
Lawmakers looking to change CA crosswalk flashing hand fines
OC man charged with raping 2 teens
Show More
Man arrested for groping women at Yucaipa Stater Bros.
'Despacito' continues to break records and cultural barriers
Soccer star Marquez, singer Alvarez sanctioned for alleged drug ties
Large shark sighting prompts San Clemente Pier, beach closure
Giant inflatable chicken appears behind White House
More News
Top Video
Suspect barricades self inside home in Beverly Grove
Unruly crowd prompts large police response in Watts
Caltrans to start I-5 repaving project north of 14 Fwy
'Pink noise' may help sleep, improve memory
More Video