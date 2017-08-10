The fight for Los Angeles took on a whole new meaning Wednesday during practice at UC Irvine when players got into skirmishes twice on the field.The Chargers were the guests at the Rams practice facility. Both teams had just warmed up when the Chargers offense matched up with the Rams defense.Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson was sparring with Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman when Inman got laid out by Rams cornerback and former USC Trojan Nickell Robey-Coleman."I'm from Stockton and my Stockton came out," Trumaine said after the fight.At another point during the practice, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen came in and body slammed another player.After the practice, both teams downplayed the fights. Chargers tight end Antonio Gates simply said "it's training camp."The two teams will meet in the third preseason game. Both open their respective preseasons this weekend.You can see the Chargers game Sunday at 5 p.m. here on ABC7.