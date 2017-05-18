SPORTS

Rams, Chargers stadium opening delayed 1 year due to record rain

A rendering of St. Louis Rams' owner Stan Kroenke's proposed $1.86-billion venue at the former Hollywood Park racetrack site in Inglewood.

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
This winter's record-breaking rain has delayed the opening of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers stadium in Inglewood by one year, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

The $2-billion stadium was slated to be ready for the 2019 season, but the rainy winter has now pushed that back to the 2020 season.

The 2021 Super Bowl will be hosted at the stadium which is expected to have a capacity of 80,000.

The Rams have been temporarily playing at the Coliseum in Exposition Park while the Chargers were slated to temporarily play at the StubHub Center in Carson.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsLos Angeles ChargersnflInglewoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Can never-say-die Ducks catch up with Nashville's nimble skaters in Game 4?
Trout homers again as Angels beat White Sox, sweep series
Corey Perry, Mike Fisher among key players feeling the heat to step up in pivotal Game 4
Slumping Marlins begin road trip against Dodgers
More Sports
Top Stories
1 killed, 19 hurt after car crashes in Times Square
Major search for missing boy, 5, in South Pasadena
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, dies
Roger Ailes, founder and ex-CEO of Fox News, dies at 77
Possible suicide temporarily shuts down NB 101 Fwy
Suspect tackled by CHP officer after chase through LA
Footage shows Chris Cornell's last performance
Show More
Man broke into Amber Rose's Tarzana home as she, others slept
Not-guilty plea entered in Beverly Hills car assault that cost man his leg
Bodycam video shows dangerous encounter w/ armed man
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller appointed as special counsel in Russia probe
Ridley Scott's legacy cemented in Hollywood
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos