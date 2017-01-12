Rams pick Sean McVay as new head coach

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Rams announced that Sean McVay will take over as head coach of the franchise, making the 30-year-old the youngest head coach in NFL history.
Sean McVay was the offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins from 2014 to 2016.
Rams Announce Sean McVay as Head Coach pic.twitter.com/WH6jkwYAWQ— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017
He called every play in 2016 for Washington, which finished third in the NFL in total yards and second in total passing yards.
In comparison, Washington ranked No. 25 in total offense the year before Sean McVay became offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in Washington back in 2010 as a tight ends coach.
Really happy for Sean McVay!— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) January 12, 2017
Sean McVay was instrumental in the development of quarterback Kirk Cousin and is said to have a good rapport with quarterbacks.
That should signal good news for the development of Rams quarterback and 2016 No. 1 overall draft pick Jared Goff.
Excited for the future of this team. Let's do this thing!— Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) January 12, 2017
While Sean McVay is young, the franchise pointed out that he's been surrounded by football his entire life. His grandfather, John McVay, was the vice president of the San Francisco 49ers during the 1980s and 1990s.
The 49ers won five Super Bowls with John McVay in its front office.
The Rams considered Sean McVay to have a strong offensive mind and to be detail oriented. He turns 31 on Jan. 24.
Even when he turns 31, Sean McVay will still be younger than two of the Rams' players, defensive linemen William Hayes and Eugene Sims.
Boom! Welcome to Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/BpoppYtSvV— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017
Sean McVay will replace Jeff Fisher, who was fired after a 4-9 start to the 2016 season. Fisher, who was hired in 2012, amassed a record of 31-45-1 with the team.
The first-time head coach doesn't inherit the easiest of situations, as the Rams are in a 12-year playoff drought and have had 13 straight non-winning seasons following a 4-12 record in 2016.
The Rams made the announcement of Sean McVay's hiring the same day the Chargers franchise announced it planned to relocate from San Diego to Los Angeles.
