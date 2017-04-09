SPORTS

Sergio Garcia defeats Justin Rose in playoff to win Masters

Sergio Garcia, of Spain, reacts in front of Justin Rose after making an eagle putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 9, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

By ABC7.com staff
AUGUSTA, Ga. (KABC) --
Sergio Garcia defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Masters and claim his first major championship on Sunday.

The Spaniard had finished second or tied for second four times in a major championship.

Rose, who was chasing his second major championship, had a one-shot lead over Garcia until he boogied on the 17th hole. The Englishman had finished tied for second place with Phil Mickelson in 2016 Masters.

Both golfers had the chance to win it on the 18th hole with a birdie putt, but both settled for par.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
