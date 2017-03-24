A 9-foot, 1,200-pound bronze statue of Laker great Shaquille O'Neal is set to be unveiled on Friday.The statue, which is connected to Staple Center and suspended 10 feet off the ground, was brought to downtown Los Angeles on Thursday prior to the unveiling ceremony scheduled for Friday afternoon.The ceremony at Star Plaza outside Staples Center is expected to include live music, a Ferris wheel, interactive games as well as speeches from O'Neal himself and his teammates, colleagues and friends. Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson, Jerry West and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were expected at the event.O'Neal played for the Lakers from 1996 to 2004, leading the team to three consecutive NBA championships and winning the NBA finals MVP award each time.The ceremony is expected to begin at 4 p.m. with the official unveiling set for approximately 4:45 p.m. The Lakers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m.