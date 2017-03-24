SPORTS

Shaquille O'Neal statue to be unveiled outside Staples Center

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 9-foot, 1,200-pound bronze statue of Laker great Shaquille O'Neal is set to be unveiled on Friday at Staples Center. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 9-foot, 1,200-pound bronze statue of Laker great Shaquille O'Neal is set to be unveiled on Friday.

The statue, which is connected to Staple Center and suspended 10 feet off the ground, was brought to downtown Los Angeles on Thursday prior to the unveiling ceremony scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The ceremony at Star Plaza outside Staples Center is expected to include live music, a Ferris wheel, interactive games as well as speeches from O'Neal himself and his teammates, colleagues and friends. Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson, Jerry West and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were expected at the event.

O'Neal played for the Lakers from 1996 to 2004, leading the team to three consecutive NBA championships and winning the NBA finals MVP award each time.


The ceremony is expected to begin at 4 p.m. with the official unveiling set for approximately 4:45 p.m. The Lakers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m.
Related Topics:
sportsNBALos Angeles LakersbasketballathletescelebrityDowntown LA
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Rumblings: Scott Darling could be the next Cam Talbot, but does Cam Fowler have a future with Ducks?
Ex-United States star Landon Donovan: 'No more playing for me'
Timberwolves begin road trip at Lakers
Ducks hope renewed concentration pushes them past physical Jets
More Sports
Top Stories
Amber Alert canceled after 2 boys found safe in stolen car
Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline
White House, in gamble, demands make-or-break health vote
Woman trapped in car after power line knocked down in Monterey Park
Libraries are hosting 'stuffed animal sleepovers'
OC sheriff's deputies honored for bravery under fire
Officials probing whether Santa Monica hit-run was act of terror
Show More
At least 2 dead in South LA triple shooting
San Fernando pastor brutally attacked outside church
LAPD seeking public input on when to release body cam footage
Protesters rally to save Obamacare in DTLA
Activists say plan for better air quality in IE needs regulations
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert canceled after 2 boys found safe in stolen car
OC sheriff's deputies honored for bravery under fire
Woman trapped in car after power line knocked down in Monterey Park
Officials probing whether Santa Monica hit-run was act of terror
More Video