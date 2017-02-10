Shaun White talks 'Air + Style' sports and music festival set for Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Professional snowboarder Shaun White joined ABC7 to discuss the upcoming sports and musical festival "Air + Style" at Exposition Park.
The festival will feature performances by Flume, Major Lazer, Staples, YG, and TV On The Radio, alongside a 16-story big air jump for snowboarding Olympic hopefuls.
The event will stop by Exposition Park on Feb. 18 and 19.
White, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, is also preparing for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Korea, having recently competed in Mammoth.
Additionally, he suggested potential plans to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, with the new addition of skateboarding.
