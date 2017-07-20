Show Your Chargers Pride for a Chance to Win Tickets to a Chargers Home Game!

ABC7 is excited to be the official English-language broadcast TV station of the Los Angeles Chargers. The ABC7/Chargers partnerships includes ABC7 televising three Chargers pre-season games on Aug. 13, Aug. 20 and Aug. 31, plus ABC7 will air the ESPN simulcast of the Chargers first regular season game on Sept. 11.
All the Chargers games on ABC7 will kick off with the "Los Angeles Chargers Pre-Game Show" presented by Chase Bank, and all the games will be followed by the "Los Angeles Chargers Post-Game Show" presented by Spectrum. Once football season gets underway, ABC7 will air "Chargers Primetime" on Saturday nights following the weekly college football game.
"We can't wait for the NFL season to get here and bring exciting Chargers football to our ABC7 viewers," said Cheryl Fair, ABC7's president and general manager. "In addition, KABC and the Chargers look forward to building on our partnership to provide new opportunities to give back to our local communities."
ABC7 is proud to team up with the Los Angeles Chargers, and to celebrate we are giving away tickets to Los Angeles Chargers home games at the StubHub Center in Carson. For your chance to win, post a photo on social media showing your "Chargers Pride" and include #abc7ChargersContest. The photos will be judged on team spirit, creativity, on-air appeal and originality. Winners will be announced on Eyewitness News at 5pm on Friday, July 28 and Friday, Aug. 4 as part of Frontier Fun Fridays, sponsored by FiOS by Frontier.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/3/17 at 9am PT. Open only to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email address per day. Prizes do not include accommodations or transportation. Void where prohibited. For complete sweepstakes rules click here: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/qqjqmu
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles Chargers
sportsLos Angeles Chargers
Sponsored Content