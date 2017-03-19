Thousands participate in 2017 LA Marathon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Thousands of athletes are participating in the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.
The race kicked off at 6:30 a.m. from Dodger stadium and the 26.2-mile route will end in Santa Monica. Participants get to enjoy some of L.A.'s most beautiful areas along the route, including Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Westwood, before they reach the finish line at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and California Avenue.
Over 24,000 athletes from around the U.S. and more than 63 countries are participating, according to the program.
Streets along the route closed at 3:15 a.m. Saturday and will re-open as early as 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Many bus routes will be detoured during the event, and Metro will offer rail service to Santa Monica, near the finish line.
The full list of street closures can be found at www.lamarathon.com or trafficinfo.lacity.org.
See the full route map below: