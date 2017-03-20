Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey recovered

Statement on the recovery of @Patriots Tom Brady jerseys pic.twitter.com/3htT0kWhA6 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 20, 2017

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will soon get back his stolen Super Bowl jersey.The NFL confirmed that Brady's jersey was recovered. It was found with a credentialed member of the international media, according to an NFL statement.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted about the recovery of the jersey saying detectives traced it to Mexico with the help of FBI and Mexican authorities.Brady couldn't find his jersey in the Patriots' celebratory locker room after a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium on Feb. 5.After the game, reporters saw Brady looking through the bag in front of his locker and then calling some team staffers over."I put it in the bag, and I came out and it wasn't there anymore. It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia," Brady said.In a video posted on the NFL's Twitter account on Super Bowl Sunday, Brady told Patriots owner Robert Kraft that "someone stole my game jersey.""Are you serious? Well, you better look online," Kraft replied."It was right here. I know exactly where I put it," Brady said, according to USA Today Sports.