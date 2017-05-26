SPORTS

Tommy Lasorda recovering from pacemaker surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda is recovering from pacemaker surgery, the team said on Friday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda is recovering from pacemaker surgery, the team said on Friday.

The former Dodgers manager underwent surgery on Thursday to replace his pacemaker and was doing well as he recovers, according to a message posted to the Dodger's official Twitter account Friday morning.



The 89-year-old Hall of Famer has a history of heart problems. He has been in and out of the hospital recently.

As manager, Lasorda guided the Dodgers to two World Series wins in 1981 and 1988.

There was no word on exactly when he was expected to be released from the hospital.
