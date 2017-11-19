SPORTS

UCLA Head Football Coach Jim Mora relieved of duties

UCLA head coach Jim Mora and quarterback Brett Hundley talk during UCLA's pro day at Spaulding Field in Los Angeles, Tuesday, March 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
University of California, Los Angeles announced Sunday that UCLA Head Football Coach Jim Mora has been "relieved of his duties, effective immediately."

UCLA Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero released the news on the football team's Twitter page.


"In six seasons at UCLA, Mora compiled a 46-30 record, leading the Bruins to a pair of school record-tying 10-win seasons, winning the PAC-12 South in 2013 and taking the Bruins to four bowl games, including victories in the Sun Bowl (2013) and Alamo Bowl (2014). Under Mora, Bruin teams produced four of the top five best total offensive season outputs in school history," the press release stated.

It added that under Mora, 25 players were selected in the NFL Draft.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately, Guerrero said. Meantime, for the rest of the season, Offensive Coordinator Jedd Fisch will serve as the interim head coach.

"Making a coaching change is never easy, but it's an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our University," said Guerrero. "Jim helped reestablish our football program, and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward. While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations. We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes."
