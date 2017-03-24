SPORTS

UCLA knocked out of NCAA tournament in 86-75 loss to Kentucky

Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox shoots against UCLA in the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament South Regional semifinal game Friday, March 24, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS --
De'Aaron Fox scored a career-high 39 points as the Kentucky Wildcats beat UCLA 86-75 Friday night in a showdown between two of college basketball's goliaths for a spot in the South Regional final.

The only No. 2 seed to survive and advance, the Wildcats (32-5) won their 14th straight game. Now the NCAA's winningest program will play another of basketball's titans Sunday in top-seeded North Carolina with a trip to yet another Final Four on the line.

The third-seeded Bruins (31-5) still have the most national titles. Yet they leave their third Sweet 16 under coach Steve Alford short of the Elite Eight.

Fans lustily booed Kentucky coach John Calipari in his first game in Memphis since leaving in April 2009 for the Wildcats. Calipari's latest crop of talented freshmen put Kentucky into a regional final for the sixth time in seven years.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
