SPORTS

How fans show their spirit for UCLA-USC rivalry football game

USC and UCLA football players pile up during a football game in this image. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Southern California rivalry between UCLA and USC is a deep-seated, decades-old college feud, which evokes strong school spirit and pride from fans on both sides.

Here's how fans will cheer their team on to victory in the highly anticipated football game on Saturday.

UCLA Bruins

Blue and gold
The university's colors were "chosen to represent the state's various attributes: Blue to symbolize the ocean, and local wildflowers. Yellow to reflect the Golden State, the California poppy and sunsets."

The UCLA Eight Clap
The "8 Clap" is UCLA's most popular cheer among football fans and is used in the middle of the fight song to raise spirit. How do you join along? Watch the tutorial below.

The "Mighty Bruins"
Barbara Lamb and Don Holley wrote the lyrics to the song after being selected as the winners in a contest and Academy Award-winning composer Bill Conti wrote the music to "Mighty Bruins." Conti conducted the UCLA marching band for the song's debut in 1984 at the Stanford football game.

USC Trojans

Cardinal and gold
USC's official color was gold until it was combined with the College of Liberal Arts' color, cardinal, in 1895.

Traveler
After each touchdown at USC football games, Traveler, a white horse bearing a "Trojan warrior," prances around the arena.

"Fight On"
A USC dental student, Milo Sweet, composed the music for USC's official fight song, "Fight On," in 1922. It was originally an entry for a Trojan spirit contest.

The "V"
Students, alumni and fans alike hold up an outwards peace sign with their right hand, making a V-shape for "victory."

Watch the UCLA Bruins take on the USC Trojans this Saturday on ABC7. Coverage of the game starts at 4:30 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsUCLA BruinsUCLAuscUSC Trojanscalifornialos angelesPasadenaCaliforniaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
President Trump says 'you're welcome' to thankful UCLA players
USC vs. UCLA: Crosstown rivals protect their iconic statues
No. 23 UCLA continues tough period against S.C. State
Ohio State, Penn State each tumble seven spots in new CFP rankings
More Sports
Top Stories
2 injured in shooting on WB 210 Fwy in Fontana
Over 1K apply to adopt bulldogs rescued from Westminster home
California pot rules mark step toward 2018 legal sales
Radio anchor says Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour
USC vs. UCLA: Crosstown rivals protect their iconic statues
3 more cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in OC
Stars of ABC's TGIT shows talk shocking winter season finales
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
Show More
Tesla to unveil new electric semi in Hawthorne
Threat against 2 Orange County high schools turns out to be repost
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Estranged husband involved in IE crime spree sought
Corona residents fuming over commuter traffic on residential streets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos