US Open of Surfing resumes in OC after lightning prompts evacuation of beach

The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing resumed in Huntington Beach on Wednesday morning, the day after lightning strikes prompted the evacuation of the beach.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing resumed in Huntington Beach on Wednesday morning, the day after lightning strikes prompted the evacuation of the beach.

The lightning occurred about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, resulting in the temporary halt of competition and the closure of the beach for about an hour. No injuries or damage were reported.

Organizers were keeping a wary eye on the skies Wednesday as professional surfers returned to the water. BMX and skateboarding events are also scheduled throughout the morning and afternoon.

The forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high temperature of 75 degrees.

High surf and strong rip currents are expected at Huntington Beach through Thursday.

The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, which lasts through Sunday, is the sixth event in the World Surf League Championship Tour.
