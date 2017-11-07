SPORTS

USC assistant basketball coach Tony Bland indicted in bribery investigation

Southern California assistant coach Tony Bland stands on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (Mark J. Terrill)

By ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK (KABC) --
An assistant basketball coach at University of Southern California has been indicted by a federal grand jury in a college basketball bribery investigation.

A federal grand jury in New York City returned indictments on Tuesday against four college basketball assistant coaches, including USC coach Tony Bland.

Prosecutors said the men are accused of using bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors and agents. They face fraud and other charges.

Other assistant coaches charged are Chuck Person of Auburn, Emanuel Richardson of Arizona and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State.

The grand jury returned the indictments against eight of 10 men arrested in September.

When charges were first announced, USC Athletics tweeted a statement regarding the situation, saying the school has hired former FBI Director Louis J. Freeh and his firm, Freeh Group International Solutions, to conduct an internal investigation into the matter. The tweet also stated that Bland has been placed on immediate administrative leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
