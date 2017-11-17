A few thousand members of the University of Southern California student body showed their Trojan pride at their "Conquest" rally.The rivalry week event featured a ferris wheel, food trucks, booths and appearances from the university band and song girls.Head football coach Clay Helton rallied the crowd by telling them how much they appreciate their support and need them at the big game."We need each and every one of you at the stadium on Saturday," Helton said. "Let's rock it now. Be as loud as you can!"The student body is fired up for the game, united to beat the University of California Los Angeles Bruins.Freshman Bryn Doyle said while it is an intense rivalry, it is also really fun and playful as well."It's great to see all your classmates coming together," junior Samantha Speiss said. "It feels like family, the Trojan family. It's just like a warm feeling."Watch game coverage as the Trojans go head to head with the Bruins on Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. on ABC7.