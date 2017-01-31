TOLUCA LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Vin Scully was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association on Monday, and they also named it after him for recipients in years to come.
The retired Dodgers announcer was humble in accepting the award, saying he was simply blessed and was only doing his job.
Scully will also be honored Tuesday night by the L.A. Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife Sandi will be presented with the Civic Medal of Honor for their outstanding contributions to the community.
Scully retired last year after calling Dodger games for 67 years.