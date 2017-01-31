SPORTS

Vin Scully honored by Southern California Broadcasters Association

EMBED </>More News Videos

Vin Scully was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association on Monday. (KABC)

TOLUCA LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Vin Scully was honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association on Monday, and they also named it after him for recipients in years to come.

The retired Dodgers announcer was humble in accepting the award, saying he was simply blessed and was only doing his job.

Scully will also be honored Tuesday night by the L.A. Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife Sandi will be presented with the Civic Medal of Honor for their outstanding contributions to the community.

MORE: Vin Scully calls one more at-bat ... for Jimmy Kimmel

Scully retired last year after calling Dodger games for 67 years.

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersToluca LakeLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Assemblyman proposes to name stretch of 110 after Vin Scully
Vin Scully, other notable figures given Medal of Freedom
Vin Scully calls one more at-bat - for Jimmy Kimmel
SPORTS
LeBron James rips Charles Barkley: You're the NBA bad boy, not me
Chris Correa still alleges Astros first stole information from Cardinals
Falcons' Julio Jones, Alex Mack to get more practice time prior to Super Bowl LI
Rex Ryan 'not bitter' about Bills' firing, but 'I was hurt by it'
UFC president Dana White thinks Ronda Rousey is 'probably done'
More Sports
Top Stories
Derek Fisher's home burglarized; $300K in jewelry stolen
A look at Trump's possible top contenders for Supreme Court
Man injured in shooting near Crenshaw High School
3 men arrested in sexual predator sting operation in Ventura
Trump's White House, US diplomats clash over immigration ban
Hollywood Hills debris flow takes out power lines, threatens homes
Placentia man arrested for 9th alleged DUI
Show More
Chase from Lincoln Heights to Commerce ends in crash
Winter storms preview sea-rise damage to California cities, roads
'Bachelor' recap: Nick breaks the rules with Rachel
Trump travel ban triggers worry, protests at LAX
Boy Scouts to allow transgender children in scouting programs
More News
Top Video
Hollywood Hills debris flow takes out power lines, threatens homes
Driver gives emotional apology to family of teen who died on bus
Boy from Philippines will have much to smile about after face surgery
Trump travel ban triggers worry, protests at LAX
More Video