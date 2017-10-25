LOS ANGELES --For 67 years Vin Scully provided the soundtrack to the Dodgers, first in Brooklyn and then in Los Angeles.
He rarely called in for a reliever, though that changed Wednesday night in Game 2 of the World Series.
"So I'm going to ask you to do it on three, so they can hear it all the way to Houston." -VIN— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 26, 2017
Much to the delight of the crowd packing Dodger Stadium, Scully came out to throw the ceremonial first pitch. He carried a microphone in one hand and a baseball in the other, fitting for the announcer whose voice reverberated for years on transistor radios throughout Dodger Stadium.
Scully went into a windup and stopped, feigning a rotator cuff injury. He said he would have to call to the dugout for relief.
It's all you, Fernando!— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 26, 2017
And who should come out? None other than Fernando Valenzuela, the Dodger great who now works as a Spanish language announcer for the team.
Valenzuela went into his classic windup and threw the ball to a familiar target, Steve Yeager, who spent 14 years as catcher for the Dodgers.