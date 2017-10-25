LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Vin Scully joined by former Dodgers Fernando Valenzuela, Steve Yeager during World Series 1st pitch

Vin Scully and Fernando Valenzuela throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LOS ANGELES --
For 67 years Vin Scully provided the soundtrack to the Dodgers, first in Brooklyn and then in Los Angeles.

He rarely called in for a reliever, though that changed Wednesday night in Game 2 of the World Series.


Much to the delight of the crowd packing Dodger Stadium, Scully came out to throw the ceremonial first pitch. He carried a microphone in one hand and a baseball in the other, fitting for the announcer whose voice reverberated for years on transistor radios throughout Dodger Stadium.

Scully went into a windup and stopped, feigning a rotator cuff injury. He said he would have to call to the dugout for relief.


And who should come out? None other than Fernando Valenzuela, the Dodger great who now works as a Spanish language announcer for the team.

Valenzuela went into his classic windup and threw the ball to a familiar target, Steve Yeager, who spent 14 years as catcher for the Dodgers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersHouston Astrosworld seriesMLBbaseballbuzzworthyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Vin Scully, Fernando Valenzuela part of Astros-Dodgers Game 2 festivities
Athletes and celebrities at Game 2 of the World Series
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez on field for batting practice before Game 2
Fontana father bleeds Dodger blue
More Los Angeles Dodgers
SPORTS
Vin Scully, Fernando Valenzuela part of Astros-Dodgers Game 2 festivities
Athletes and celebrities at Game 2 of the World Series
Lonzo Ball: 'I'm not retaliating' after Marcin Gortat's critical tweet
Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez on field for batting practice before Game 2
Fontana father bleeds Dodger blue
More Sports
Top Stories
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
Scorching temps, dry conditions continue across SoCal
Vegas gunman's brother arrested for child porn in Valley Village
Fontana father bleeds Dodger blue
Disneyland announces new hotel to open in 2021
10-year-old wins World Series tickets in school essay contest
'Saved by the Bell' diner coming to West Hollywood
Show More
Santa Ana winds subside, high temps remain in Inland Empire
Driver slams into Goodwill store in Pasadena
NAACP warns African-Americans about travel on American Airlines
$140K worth of iPhone 8s stolen in armed robbery
Which World Series tickets offer fans best value?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos