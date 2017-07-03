The Warrior Games give athletes a chance to defy the odds.Visually impaired archers -- completely blindfolded -- showcased their skill at Chicago's McCormick Place convention center Tuesday, redefining how we imagine the sport.The event's winner, Air Force Staff Sgt. John Meyer, Jr., said he relies on muscle memory to build consistency. Each competitor had a tripod guiding their hand and a coach that could suggest a move left or right, explained Meyer.Meyer has double vision in his right eye following a motorcycle crash nearly two years ago. After the collision, Meyer turned to the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, which organizes the Air Force's Warrior Games team.He said it "got me back on my feet," adding: "For every one door that closed, five doors opened."Meyer scored 150 points on 30 arrows to take gold at the event. He's also competing in track and field during the Warrior Games.He said the competition is great for bringing together many service members facing similar challenges."Being with like people knowing exactly what I'm going through, whether it's depression or anxiety ... is amazing," he said.