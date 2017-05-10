SPORTS

Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in crash

ESPN sports caster Chris Berman works during the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

WOODBURY, Conn. --
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.

State police say 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbury. The other victim was 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, of Waterbury.

ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement the death is a "devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend" and pledged to give Chris Berman "the love and support he will surely need in this hour."

Police say Kathy Berman's car struck the rear of Bertulis' SUV and both veered off the road. Berman's car went down an embankment and overturned in a body of water.

Bertulis' vehicle struck a utility pole and landed on its roof.

ESPN is based in Bristol, Connecticut.
Related Topics:
sports
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Vote: Who will win the NHL's Game 7s?
Can Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike repeat as WNBA MVP?
Andrew Toles to undergo MRI after X-rays on knee negative
Sizzling Dodgers look for sweep of Pirates
More Sports
Top Stories
Vehicle struck by gunfire in apparent road-rage incident in Fontana
Comey's dismissal leaves FBI's Russia investigation in limbo
Driver sought after hitting elderly man w/ car in SFV parking lot
LA County renews reward in death of Diamond Bar couple
Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin, star of MTV's 'Rob and Big,' dies at 45
LA lights up to help lure 2024 Olympics
Suspect ID'd in brutal beating of 15-year-old San Pedro student
Show More
Small dog chases large bear through yard of Bradbury home
One arrested after fight on Southwest flight caught on video
LAUSD reviewing resolution to make schools sanctuaries
Disney World unveils Pandora, 'Avatar'-themed area in park
'I will kill your family': Crenshaw arsonist leaves behind death threat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos