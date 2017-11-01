LOS ANGELES DODGERS

World Series 2017: Game 7 stats

The Dodgers are headed to Game 7 in the World Series! Here is a look at some stats heading into Wednesday's game.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Dodgers are headed to Game 7 in the World Series! Here is a look at some stats heading into Wednesday's game.

  • Wednesday night's game will be the first ever World Series Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

  • Eight of the last nine teams to force a World Series Game 7 at home went on to win the series.


  • This will be the third winner-take-all World Series game between 100-win teams and the first since 1931.


  • The last time the Dodgers played in a World Series Game 7 was back in 1965, and Sandy Koufax was on the mound.


  • This series has seen the most home runs in World Series history, the shortest World Series game in 25 years and the second longest World Series game ever.


  • The Dodgers have won six Fall Classics in franchise history - one in Brooklyn and five in Los Angeles.

  • Wednesday's game would be the team's seventh if the boys in blue get the job done!


Game 7 is set for 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at Chavez Ravine.

For complete coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers, visit abc7.com/dodgers.
