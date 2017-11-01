World Series 2017: Game 7 stats

Wednesday night's game will be the first ever World Series Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.



Eight of the last nine teams to force a World Series Game 7 at home went on to win the series.





This will be the third winner-take-all World Series game between 100-win teams and the first since 1931.





The last time the Dodgers played in a World Series Game 7 was back in 1965, and Sandy Koufax was on the mound.





This series has seen the most home runs in World Series history, the shortest World Series game in 25 years and the second longest World Series game ever.





The Dodgers have won six Fall Classics in franchise history - one in Brooklyn and five in Los Angeles.



Wednesday's game would be the team's seventh if the boys in blue get the job done!

Game 7 is set for 5:20 p.m. Wednesday at Chavez Ravine.