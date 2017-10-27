Eight days ago Astros fan Terri Bumpers thought she was ahead of the game, buying World Series tickets for face value directly from the Major League Baseball site for around $200 each.But now she says, "They're useless."The Rosenberg business owner called Monday to see what day and time she would see her Astros play the Dodgers at Minute Maid Park.She was told she was getting a refund on her credit card."I said what do you mean they gave our money back? He said 'Game 4 tickets is Game 7 tickets,'" said Bumpers.It turns out when she bought the tickets early, the final matchup of teams playing in the World Series wasn't determined yet. That also meant the home field advantage wasn't yet known.The ticket said "2017 World Series Home Game 4 / Date and time TBD / Minute Maid Park."She thought she was buying an Astros ticket for Game 4 of the World Series at home. In reality, the ticket was for the fourth Astros home game of the series. But there isn't one because the Dodgers have home field advantage and only three games will be played in Houston.She said she wasn't notified by email, so she had no idea.What was most heartbreaking was she planned to take her 82-year-old father, Melvin, to the Saturday night game."I was taking him for his birthday, late birthday present. I had to call Dad and explain we don't really have tickets," said Bumpers.Local ticket broker Kayla Ramsey says unfortunately she's heard of this happening before."It happens. You really have to read and pay attention to what game you're buying, what seats you're buying, if you want to talk to somebody it's best you go to a storefront and talk to somebody that can help you," said Ramsey.Bumpers is sharing her story because she fears there may be more fans who actually struck out the same way she did but they don't even know it yet."The parking is going to be the biggest issue. You're not going to get your money back when you pay and go back to those guys and say I really don't have tickets," said Bumpers.