SPORTS

Sports writer loses job over tweet on Japanese Indy winner

EMBED </>More Videos

A veteran sports writer is no longer working with The Denver Post after he posted on Twitter that he was "uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend."

DENVER --
A veteran sports writer is no longer working with The Denver Post after he posted on Twitter that he was "uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend."

Terry Frei sent the tweet after Takuma Sato on Sunday became the first Japanese driver to win the race.

Frei sent a follow-up tweet apologizing to Sato and the paper for his comment, saying he "fouled up." He noted his tweet occurred during an emotional time when he was honoring his late father, who was a World War II pilot in the fight against Japan.

The Denver Post apologized on its website, saying that Frei's tweet was disrespectful and unacceptable. It said Frei was no longer employed and declined further comment.

Frei later tweeted a message apologizing saying that he "fouled up."
Related Topics:
sportsrace cartwitterviralmemorial dayu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Game ball delivered by drone in soccer match
Angels' Mike Trout to have surgery Wednesday to repair torn ligament in left thumb
Braves veteran Colon returns to face Angels
Braves beat Angels; Trout headed for surgery on thumb
More Sports
Top Stories
Denver teen murder suspect arrested in Torrance home invasion
Mom saves kids from apt. fire by throwing them from window
Man found dead in Long Beach apartment fire
Mike Dubke, Trump's communications director, resigns
Pet of the Week: 2-year-old Chihuahua named Paco
U.S. considering laptop ban on international flights
Residents in Corona suing for damage allegedly caused by 91 Fwy construction
Show More
Photos show moment foster parents became forever family
Game ball delivered by drone in soccer match
Photographer captures curbside sofas all around Los Angeles
Film chronicles Ford-Ferrari battle in '66 Le Mans
Family of teen killed in Arcadia want agent to face criminal charges
More News
Top Video
Mom saves kids from apt. fire by throwing them from window
Denver teen murder suspect arrested in Torrance home invasion
Man found dead in Long Beach apartment fire
Pet of the Week: 2-year-old Chihuahua named Paco
More Video