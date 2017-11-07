TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING

Survivor: Texas church shooter screamed 'Everybody die'

Rosanne Solis recalls the moment suspected gunman Devin Kelley entered First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. (KSAT|Texas DPS/Twitter)

Rosanne Solis and her husband Joaquin Ramirez were in First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Sunday when the gunman opened fire. Now the couple, who has been released from the hospital, is recounting the moments he entered the church.

"'Everybody die, [expletive],'" Solis recalled the shooter screaming.

That came in the middle of the horrifying ordeal, the couple recalled to ABC affiliate KSAT. The shots began when suspected gunman Devin Kelley was still outside the church and the parishioners were in the middle of worship service.

"All of a sudden I hear, like firecrackers popping. Tah tah tah tah tah tah tah," Solis said.

Someone screamed that it was gunfire, and everyone took cover.

"It was so scary and that man was shooting, I mean he was shooting hard," Solis recalled.

Solis was hit in the shoulder. Ramirez was injured by shrapnel. The two huddled together, playing dead, watching others fall around him. She could see the bullets hitting the carpet as he continued to shoot from outside.

When there was a break in the shooting and then footsteps approached, Solis said that for a moment she hoped it was the police.

"Everyone got real quiet," she remembered. "Everyone was saying, 'Be quiet, it's him, it's him.'"

When the gunman got inside the church, he started going aisle to aisle, searching for survivors, Ramirez said. He said that when babies cried out, he shot them point-blank.

Now both Solis and Ramirez are home and thankful to be alive.

"The Lord saved me because I know it was my last day," Solis said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingu.s. & world
Load Comments
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
'Hero' neighbor exchanged gunfire with Texas church shooter
Air Force failed to submit gunman's criminal history
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Trump: Texas shooting is about mental health, not guns
More Texas church shooting
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders after high-speed chase in LA County
Short chase ends in violent crash in North Hollywood
Fire breaks out at Van Nuys church
Defense begins case in death of tortured Palmdale boy
'Hero' neighbor exchanged gunfire with Texas church shooter
Family of Simi Valley soldier who died in Afghanistan speaks out
Ice possibly from a plane falls through roof of Chino home
Air Force failed to submit gunman's criminal history
Show More
Causes of Canyon fires in OC, Riverside counties announced
West Hills Wendy's becomes gathering spot for veterans
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
4 represent SoCal in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Vernon plants ordered to reduce smell affecting nearby areas
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos