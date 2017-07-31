Susan G. Komen Orange County Race for the Cure

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Come out and join Eyewitness News Anchor Michelle Tuzee at the 26th Komen Orange County Race for the Cure at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. Over 25,000 people, including 2,000 breast cancer survivors are expected to attend the "Race for the Cure," which is a 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Walk fundraising event inspiring the fight to end breast cancer. There is also a Race Expo, with information, resources, food and fun, where Eyewitness News Anchor Ellen Leyva, along with other news talent, will be on hand to sign pictures.

Race Day Schedule

6:30 a.m. - Registration
6:30 a.m. to noon - Wellness Expo
7:15 a.m. - 5K Run/Walk
8:00 a.m. - Kid's One-Mile Fun Run & Walk

9:00 a.m. - Breast Cancer Survivors' Tribute
9:45 a.m. - 5K Run/Walk

For more information and to register for the Run/Walk, go to www.komenoc.org/race.
