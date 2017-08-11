Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old Victorville girl

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --A documented gang member has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl in Victorville, San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon announced Friday.
Anthony Pitts, 26, was arrested in Redlands without incident Thursday night, McMahon said. Danielle Cummings, 29, and Reyna Mercado, 28, were also arrested. All three suspects are Adelanto residents.
Makiya Walls, was shot and killed Wednesday night while sitting on a couch in her own home.
"Investigators determined there was an ongoing feud between the suspect and the victim's family, and the victim's residence was targeted by Pitts, Cummings and Mercado," McMahon said, adding that the young girl was not the intended target.
The victim's mother was also arrested Thursday night for making criminal threats against the suspects. She is being held on $50,000 bail.
"Unfortunately in situations like this, emotions run high, and the mother of Makiya, obviously shaken by this event, but she was involved in some activity that amounted to credible terrorist threats against the suspect and the suspect's associates," McMahon said.
hundreds gathered to remember Walls, who was supposed to start seventh grade.
"You're not supposed to bury your 12-year-old. It's not supposed to be that way, and it is -- it is 'cause my baby is gone, and I'm never going to get her back," said Maesha McCullers, the victim's mother, during the vigil.
The suspect used a shotgun to shoot blindly through the front window of the house in the 17000 block of Monaco Drive. There were several people inside, but the 12-year-old was the only one hit. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.
Pitts, Cummings and Mercado were booked into the High Desert Detention Center for murder. Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is urged to call (909) 387-3589 or sheriff's dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can use the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME, or visit www.wetip.com.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Makiya's family. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/makiya-mela-walls.