Authorities surrounded a home in Beverly Grove Wednesday night in an hourslong standoff with a possibly armed suspect who was barricaded inside.The incident happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 600 block of Edinburgh Avenue, near Melrose Avenue and Crescent Heights.An LAPD SWAT team arrived on the scene, canvassing the neighborhood and the home where the suspect was said to be hiding.The suspect appeared to be communicating with the FBI through emails. There were reports that there were possible hostages in the home, but authorities did not confirm that information.In video captured by AIR7 HD, a woman and a small child came to the door of the home SWAT officers were surrounding. The little girl was carried off by one of the SWAT officers and appeared to be placed in the back of a police vehicle.A neighbor directly across the street said the FBI raided that same home Tuesday."It was a group of probably 10 different guys with FBI emblazoned across their chest and hard hats and guns drawn and they were slamming on the door," Jim Hedges said.The FBI confirmed to Eyewitness News that a warrant was served at that home, but made no federal arrests.The neighborhood was placed on lockdown as more than 100 police and emergency vehicles lined Melrose Avenue and the adjacent blocks.One resident, who was stuck outside while her husband was stuck inside their home, lives just two doors down from the standoff."Cops were everywhere and he thought he heard like one gunshot," Keitha Lowrance said.The normally bustling neighborhood was barren and businesses suffered thousands of dollars in losses."We had over 100 reservations for tonight, so we started calling all of our reservations letting them know the situation," said Gerard Bozoghlian, owner of Carlitos Gardel Restaurant.Around 10:30 p.m., several loud bangs and small explosions were heard coming from the home, but it was unclear if the suspect was taken into custody.The investigation was ongoing.