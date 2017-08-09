Suspect barricades self inside home in Fairfax District

Authorities surrounded an area in the Fairfax District Wednesday night after they said a possibly armed suspect barricaded himself in a home following a chase.The incident happened around 4:27 p.m. in the 600 block of Edinburgh Avenue, near Melrose Avenue and Crescent Heights.An LAPD SWAT team arrived on the scene, canvassing the neighborhood and the home where the suspect was said to be hiding.The suspect appeared to be communicating with the FBI through emails. There were reports that there were possible hostages in the home, but authorities did not confirm that information.In video captured by AIR7 HD, a woman and a small child came to the door of the home SWAT officers were surrounding. The pair walked away to safety.It was unclear if any evacuations were issued for the neighboring homes.The investigation was ongoing.