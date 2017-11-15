Suspect dies after Van Nuys officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested

Two suspects were taken into custody and 1 person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Van Nuys on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

A suspect has died at a hospital following an officer-involved shooting in the Van Nuys area on Wednesday.The shooting happened at Sherman Way and Kester Avenue just after 4 p.m., when an LAPD gang unit discovered what was believed to be a stolen vehicle.Police said the occupants of the car fired shots at the officers, and the officers followed the suspects eastbound on Sherman Way until the car crashed into a light pole.The driver got out of the vehicle and at some point an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to Lt. Barry Montgomery of the LAPD.Both streets were shut down to traffic as a large crime scene was taped off. The suspect was down and paramedics were seen working on the individual before he was transported in an ambulance.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No officers were injured in the incident.Two female suspects were taken into custody after the encounter with officers, police said, and two handguns were recovered at the scene.Several agencies, including the District Attorney's Office, will be investigating the incident.