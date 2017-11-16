Suspect in vehicle with Uber sticker leads CHP on chase in Santa Clarita Valley

Authorities had a chase suspect on the ground in Newhall after he led them on a high-speed chase, possibly from the Lebec area, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. (KABC)

NEWHALL, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) --
A suspect wanted for speeding led authorities on a high-speed chase through various freeways in Los Angeles County.

The chase appeared to have come from the Lebec area. Authorities chased a black Ford Fusion at speeds of more than 100 mph on the southbound 5 Freeway.

The suspect traveled through the Santa Clarita Valley and headed on the westbound 126 toward Ventura County. The driver then quickly changed course and headed eastbound on the 126 Freeway back toward Santa Clarita.

The suspect then got back on the southbound 5 Freeway and exited onto surface streets that paralleled with the freeway.

It was unclear what initiated the chase, but the suspect may have been involved in a hit-and-run.

Right after the suspect stopped at the Rye Canyon exit, he paused his vehicle and appeared to have an Uber sticker on his front windshield.

The suspect then tried to hide behind a semi-truck and turned off his lights to blackout his vehicle, but failed to evade police.

Authorities stopped the suspect and took him into custody along the center divider of the road.
