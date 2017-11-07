Suspect leads high-speed chase in IE, LA County

A driver was leading patrol vehicles on a high-speed chase through freeways in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties Tuesday night.The chase began with a report of a stolen vehicle in the Colton area shortly after 10:30 p.m.The suspect traveled at speeds of over 100 mph on the 10 Freeway, passing in Ontario, Pomona and West Covina.The suspect made his way to the southbound 605 Freeway, passing up multiple vehicles across several lanes.About three people were believed to be inside the white Ford Taurus sedan.The driver exited the freeway in Downey and picked up speeds of up to 80 mph on surface streets.