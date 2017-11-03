A suspect was struck by gunfire during an officer-involved shooting in Baldwin Park Friday night.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies said the incident happened around 8:05 p.m. in the 3100 block of Frazier Street between two gang officers with the Baldwin Park Police Department and a known gang member.Authorities said the officers tried to stop the suspect. During the contact with the suspect, a confrontation happened.An officer-involved shooting broke out and the suspect was hit at least twice in the upper body. Authorities said he was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.A sawed-off shotgun authorities said belonged to the suspect was recovered at the scene.No officers were injured in the shooting.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at (3230 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.