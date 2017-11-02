Glendale police are looking for a man who stole alcohol and candy with the help of a child he brought into a Rite-Aid store.

Glendale police are looking for the public's help finding a man who stole alcohol and candy with the help of a child he brought into a store.Surveillance video shows the man, who appears to be around 30-40, entering the Rite Aid with a male child who looks about 10 years old.The man is seen stuffing a bottle of alcohol into his pants as the boy stands near him.The adult is then seen in another aisle taking candy off the shelf and placing it in the boy's backpack.They both walked out of the store without paying for the items.Police say they are particularly disturbed that the man committed the crime with a child and used his backpack to steal some of the items.The theft happened Oct. 26 at 6:42 p.m. in the Rite-Aid at 707 N. Pacific Ave., Glendale.The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man approximately 30-40 years old, about 5 foot 3 to 5 foot 6 inches, with a medium build, goatee and tattoos on his left arm and hand.The child appears to be about 10 years old, with long dark hair, wearing a blue Dodgers shirt and carrying a dark backpack.Anyone with information is asked to call Glendale police at (818)548-4818.