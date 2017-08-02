Suspect who robbed Chase Bank in Culver City sought

Help us ID this suspect responsible for the #robbery of the Chase Bank, Washington/Sepulveda Blvd, in Culver City on 8/1 #Tips to 3104776565 pic.twitter.com/OxqFSSfyAk — FBI LosAngeles (@FBILosAngeles) August 2, 2017

The FBI division in Los Angeles is asking for the public's help to find a suspect who robbed a bank in Culver City.In a tweet, the division said the suspect robbed a Chase Bank at Washington and Sepulveda boulevards on Tuesday.They provided surveillance photos of the man inside and outside the bank. He was wearing khakis, a green plaid button-up shirt and dark shoes. He also donned a hat and dark sunglasses during the crime.Anyone with more information was urged to call (310) 477-6565.