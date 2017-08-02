Suspect who robbed Chase Bank in Culver City sought

A suspected bank robber is shown inside a Chase Bank in Culver City on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. (FBI Los Angeles)

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
The FBI division in Los Angeles is asking for the public's help to find a suspect who robbed a bank in Culver City.

In a tweet, the division said the suspect robbed a Chase Bank at Washington and Sepulveda boulevards on Tuesday.

They provided surveillance photos of the man inside and outside the bank. He was wearing khakis, a green plaid button-up shirt and dark shoes. He also donned a hat and dark sunglasses during the crime.

Anyone with more information was urged to call (310) 477-6565.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bank robberyrobberychase banksurveillance videoFBICulver CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Parts of Inland Empire see flooding as SoCal storms move through
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
Sexual predator crawls through OC window, tries to attack woman
UCI reinstates hundreds of withdrawn admissions
Marine killed in Hesperia motorcycle crash
40 children hurt, 6 seriously in NC YMCA hazmat leak
Schwarzenegger hulas into 70 with Stallone, Tom Arnold
Woman ordered to pay more than $200K to clients she defrauded as a fortune teller
Show More
Dow Jones closes above 22K points for first time
Cracker Barrel opening 1st California location in 2018
Man suspected of killing Rampart-area tamale vendor in 2009 arrested
5 arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in IE
Motorcyclist killed in Winnetka hit-and-run crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos