An hourslong standoff in West Hollywood ended peacefully Sunday morning after a SWAT team used tear gas to coax a barricaded man out of an apartment.The incident began about 11:15 p.m. after the unidentified suspect holed himself up in a residence in the 8200 block of De Longpre Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Deputies from the agency's Special Enforcement Bureau assumed command of the tactical response, a news release said, as members of the sheriff's crisis negotiation team worked to bring the standoff to a close.The suspect was taken into custody without incident shortly before 7:30 a.m., sheriff's Capt. Sergio Aloma said on Twitter. Deputies were seen escorting the man out of the apartment in handcuffs.No injuries were reported.