SWAT team takes man into custody after hourslong standoff in West Hollywood

An hourslong standoff in West Hollywood ended peacefully Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, after a SWAT team used tear gas to coax a barricaded man out of an apartment. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
An hourslong standoff in West Hollywood ended peacefully Sunday morning after a SWAT team used tear gas to coax a barricaded man out of an apartment.

The incident began about 11:15 p.m. after the unidentified suspect holed himself up in a residence in the 8200 block of De Longpre Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the agency's Special Enforcement Bureau assumed command of the tactical response, a news release said, as members of the sheriff's crisis negotiation team worked to bring the standoff to a close.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident shortly before 7:30 a.m., sheriff's Capt. Sergio Aloma said on Twitter. Deputies were seen escorting the man out of the apartment in handcuffs.

No injuries were reported.
