Sylmar stabbing victim was saving for ring, family says

Friends and family are mourning a young security guard who was stabbed to death in Sylmar, allegedly by a transient who was trying to steal beer.

A handwritten note and a security badge are placed on the sidewalk where Joe Lopez was stabbed to death.

Lopez patrolled a shopping center on Glenoaks Boulevard in Sylmar.

On Sunday, when a man described as a transient walked out of the Food 4 Less without paying for his beer, Lopez followed him.

There was a confrontation on the sidewalk. Police say the suspect stabbed Lopez, killing him.

After the stabbing, the suspect ran into a house across the street, but officers were able to take him into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Santiago Madrigal, 24. He is being held on $2 million bail.

Lopez had been working for the security company for about two years but had only transferred to the shopping center location about three weeks ago.

Family members said Lopez was working to save money to buy a ring and propose to his girlfriend.

"Very hard-working guy," said his cousin, Moises Tagle. "I'm just shocked to find out that this is the way somebody can get their life ended - over some beer."
