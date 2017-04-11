TECHNOLOGY

Gold container in Grand Park connects people across the world

EMBED </>More News Videos

A large, golden container at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles may look simple on the outside, but inside the structure is a free link to people across the globe. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A large, golden container at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles may look simple on the outside, but inside the structure is a free link to people across the globe.

The container is called a portal and it's a public art project. It uses immersive audiovisual equipment to connect people from all around the world. The one in downtown was linked live about 2,000 miles east of Southern California.

Mexico City portal director Tomas Ramirez said more than 20 cities across the world have their own golden portal. Some of those cities are in countries such as Germany, Iraq, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

"It's social intentions to connect strangers in a time where I think we all need to basically hear what everybody else in the world has to say," Ramirez said.

The portals are set up to be the same in every city so that it feels like callers are in the same exact place. People are using the portals to share everything from unique cultural traditions to common pastimes and even different takes on the Oreo cookie.

Reservations to connect across the planet are first come, first served.
Related Topics:
technologysocietycommunityu.s. & worldscienceartDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Tustin police outfit cruisers with GPS tag launchers for chases
SpaceX successfully launches its 1st recycled rocket
Apple turns 41 years old today
Newly proposed emojis include beards, bacon, breastfeeding
More Technology
Top Stories
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
Why do shoelaces come untied? Berkeley researchers found out
Musician J. Geils dies at 71
Older women drink more than 20 years ago, study finds
Video shows girl slip out of bungee harness during ride
Death of mother, daughter at West Hills crossing prompts new safety measures
14 female sea lions sickened by toxic algae in OC
Show More
Police believe large burglary ring targeting SoCal restaurants
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
As tax time nears, here are tips about overlooked deductions
Rains cause sharp rise in mosquitoes in OC
United CEO: 'No one should ever be mistreated this way'
More News
Top Video
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
Police believe large burglary ring targeting SoCal restaurants
Death of mother, daughter at West Hills crossing prompts new safety measures
More Video