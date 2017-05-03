TECHNOLOGY

Facebook hiring 3,000 employees in attempt to stop violent posts

EMBED </>More News Videos

Facebook is making some changes after a recent spate of videos on the social media platform showing people harming themselves and others. (KABC)

Facebook is making some changes after a recent spate of videos on the social media platform showing people harming themselves and others.

The company announced it is adding 3,000 new employees over the next year to help review reported posts. The move is in response to an influx of graphic videos depicting shootings and other acts of violence.

In one recent incident, the Cleveland "Facebook killer" Steve Stephens posted a video to the site as he shot an elderly man dead.

MORE: 'Facebook killer' takes his own life as police close in

Another Facebook Live video showed a man in Thailand hanging his 11-month-old child. The video was apparently available for viewing online for almost 24 hours until Facebook pulled it down.

MORE: Thai father hangs infant daughter on Facebook Live then takes his own life

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he wants to make it faster and simpler for users to report problems.

The thousands of new reviewers will also help remove hate speech and child exploitation on Facebook, according to the company.
Related Topics:
technologyfacebookfacebook livejobsbusiness
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
What you need to know about the Google Doc phishing scam
Elon Musk reveals futuristic LA traffic-beating tunnel system
Texas man says water-damaged iPhone gave him 2nd-degree burns
GE, SoCal Edison unveil world's 1st hybrid electric gas turbine
More Technology
Top Stories
Man, woman killed in shooting behind Pomona grocery store
Ex-NBA star Brandon Roy shot, wounded in Compton
VIDEO: Fiery plane crash near Seattle captured on dashcam
2015 Torrance refinery blast was preventable, board says
Workhorse introduces W-15 electric pickup truck
Comey says he had to tell Congress of Clinton emails
Dodgers stars distribute reading glasses to students in Echo Park
Show More
Man in car shot to death in Norwalk
Newborn smiles days after heart surgery
Sharks spotted at 4 Orange County beaches in 1 week
3 dead, 9 injured in Massachusetts auto auction crash
3 teens charged after man killed while trying to sell phone
More News
Top Video
Dodgers stars distribute reading glasses to students in Echo Park
2015 Torrance refinery blast was preventable, board says
Workhorse introduces W-15 electric pickup truck
VIDEO: Fiery plane crash near Seattle captured on dashcam
More Video