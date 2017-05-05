TECHNOLOGY

iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing peoples' minds

An iPhone trick that allows users to backspace on the phone's calculator.

We use our phones everyday, but sometimes we learn new tricks that makes our lives a lot easier.

Twitter user censoredialogue discovered an iPhone calculator trick that allows users easily swipe on the display to delete numbers.



Baylor University student Jazz Johnson discovered the trick while searching through Reddit, according to BuzzFeed News. His twitter video has received over 28,000 retweets with countless users sharing their disbelief at the simplicity of the trick.

Related Topics:
technologyiphonetwitterdistractionbuzzworthy
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
What you need to know about Google Docs phishing scam
Facebook hiring thousands in attempt to stop violent posts
Elon Musk reveals futuristic LA traffic-beating tunnel system
Texas man says water-damaged iPhone gave him 2nd-degree burns
More Technology
Top Stories
LAPD believes song by rapper YG is inspiring knock-knock burglaries
Ventura County chase suspect arrested after hiding in orchard
Major LAX airline terminal shift underway
Model accused of Connecticut bank robberies caught in San Diego
36 military veterans take Honor Flight from LAX to DC
2 sought in string of armed robberies at 7-Elevens in San Gabriel Valley
Cool Kid Justin Miller raises awareness of sexual assault on campuses
Show More
San Bernardino attack victims' families sue social media giants
Mario Maglieri, owner of Whisky A Go Go, Rainbow Room, dies
Jury awards record-setting $110.5 million in baby powder lawsuit
Senate wary on 'Obamacare' repeal, bumpy path ahead
3 huge sporting events to draw thousands to OC
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos