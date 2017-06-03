LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Discover Los Angeles, the official tourism marketing organization of Los Angeles, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, has released the Discover L.A. app, a sleekly designed, pocket guide exclusively made for those looking to optimize their experience in the City of Angels.
Packed with rich content and tailored for those looking to explore the best of Los Angeles, the iOS app launch coincides with the start of the busy summer travel season.
ABC7 SoCal Spotlight host Karl Schmid met up with Bill Karz, Vice President of Digital for Discover Los Angeles. Karz told Schmid, "Even if you feel like you know Los Angeles like the back of your hand, this is an opportunity for you to rediscover Los Angeles."
He adds that the new Discover L.A. app is designed for both locals and visitors. "From San Pedro to Sherman Oaks, there's content throughout the county that's fits within this app. There are so many different neighborhoods in Los Angeles that sill can be discovered by locals."
The App is thematically synced to deliver personalized content based on weather, time and distance. The app culls suggestions from the city's endless entertainment options, including world-class museums, diverse dining options, and captivating events. "Our partnership with the LA County Arts Commission allows visitors and locals to have the best of Los Angeles at their fingertips," says Don Skeoch, chief marketing officer of Discover Los Angeles.
"The Discover L.A. app is the first-of-its kind to utilize proprietary A.I. built to enhance the Los Angeles experience. Through smart technology, the app literally knows to serve up soup and indoor dining suggestions on cool days; the closest beaches and ice cream on warm days."
"Arts and culture is thriving in Los Angeles County," states Laura Zucker, executive director of the LA County Arts Commission. "At any given moment, in every neighborhood throughout our region, there are cultural events happening and we want to make sure everyone has access to them."
The app was funded in part by a transportation improvement project grant from Metro. Using the app, travelers can easily traverse the city by clicking "get me there," which will populate transit options by bike, car, and Metro. The Discover L.A. app also has a section pinpoints locations that were featured in film and television.
Karz revealed that his favorite feature of the app is the seasonal scavenger hunts to provide an incentive for urban exploration. Currently, the scavenger hunt sends participants on an ice cream-themed crawl through the city. Future hunts will focus on tacos, or around holiday themes.
The Discover Los Angeles app is available for free download at www.discoverlosangeles.com/app. An Android version is forthcoming.