TECHNOLOGY

Facebook teams up with program aimed at preventing revenge porn

EMBED </>More Videos

Keeping your intimate images off the internet may soon be easier because Facebook has teamed up with Australia's eSafety office to test a program aimed at preventing revenge porn. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Keeping your intimate images off the internet may soon be easier because Facebook has teamed up with Australia's eSafety office to test a program aimed at preventing revenge porn.

USC Computer Security Specialist Dr. Clifford Neuman has taken a first look at the new Facebook pilot program in Australia that will also come to the U.S.

The program is a protection tool. The tricky part? You have to know the picture you don't want spread around, and upload it to a special Facebook program. A new artificial intelligence technology will remember the photo and zap it if anyone tries to post it to Facebook, Messenger or Instagram.

Neuman, however, reminds us that no system is 100 percent secure. He questions how Facebook will protect that uploaded image from hackers.

"My concern has to do with where those images would then be stored after they've been provided to Facebook," he added.

Australia's eSafety Commission said Facebook doesn't store the image, it stores a link and uses artificial intelligence to sort out the pictures. But what if the picture turns up in an altered form?

"They were cropped differently, they were rotated, lighting was changed, other things, which might prevent some of these filters from actually catching the modified photos," Neuman said.

He added that it's important to note that there is an inherent risk with any photo on your computer, which is hackable. And some smartphone users have already learned that deleting a picture may not make it go away.

Eyewitness News reached out to Facebook to get more details about the new program but received no response. There was also no immediate word on when the program will be launched in the U.S.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial medianude photosu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Uber unveils plan to bring flying taxis to LA by 2020
Check out our new ABC7 app!
How to fix iPhone glitch that's creating bizarre typos
iPhone X high-tech security measures could deter thieves
More Technology
Top Stories
Chino Hills man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
Chase suspect runs onto IE school, prompts brief lockdown
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Kevin Spacey cut from film 'All the Money in the World'
Stars hit the red carpet before the 51st CMA Awards
3 UCLA basketball players under house arrest in China
Spacey accused of sexually assaulting Boston teen
St. Louis man ticketed for honking at cop
Show More
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
Murder suspect apprehended after Upland shooting, chase
Uber unveils plan to bring flying taxis to LA by 2020
New memorial to honor fallen soldiers unveiled in Santa Clarita
How kids with special needs benefit from surf therapy with local program
More News
Top Video
Chino Hills man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
Chase suspect runs onto IE school, prompts brief lockdown
Stars hit the red carpet before the 51st CMA Awards
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
More Video