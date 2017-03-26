Newly proposed emojis include beards, bacon, breastfeeding

Get ready to be able to say more with less, because new emojis are heading your way.
A set of 69 new emojis is being considered for release this June from Unicode, the association responsible for choosing all new emojis. They include such fun characters as a mermaid, a bearded man, a hedgehog and a genie.
Trips to the zoo are going to get easier. Have you ever wondered why there are two sheep emojis, but no giraffe emoji? Soon that immense problem will be rectified -- perhaps even before April the giraffe gives birth.
The proposed emojis also include more inclusive options like a woman wearing a head scarf, an elderly person and a breastfeeding woman.
While there is no guarantee that all of these emojis will be released, a number of the icons were proposed and voted on by users via the site emojirequest.com earlier this month.
The most popular picks were a shushing face emoji, a vomiting mouth, a zombie and a giraffe face.
