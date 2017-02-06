  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
TECHNOLOGY

Recycled water testing begins at expanded reclamation plant on Terminal Island

EMBED </>More News Videos

Testing began Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, on recycled water treated at a new Terminal Island Water Reclamation Plant expansion. (KABC)

By
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) --
In a ceremony Friday at the Terminal Island Water Reclamation Plant near San Pedro, Los Angeles officials officially kicked off testing of recycled water treated at the newly expanded facility.

If state regulators approve the test results, the plant could soon double the amount of sewage water it treats each day - to 12 million gallons.

The plant is using a new process that combines ultraviolet light and industrial-strength bleach to remove bacteria and pathogens from the water.

"This facility will now recycle 100 percent of its water, enough for some 97,000 households," Mayor Eric Garcetti said at the event. "We used to talk about 'toilet-to-tap' - now it's 'showers-to-flowers.'"

Watch the video above for more information about the new technology.
Related Topics:
technologyeric garcetticalifornia waterrecycled waterwaterTerminal IslandSan PedroLos Angeles County
TECHNOLOGY
