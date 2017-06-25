TECHNOLOGY

SpaceX set to launch satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket carrying a communications satellite that will provide television broadcast and data communications services over southeast Europe lifts off. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

LOS ANGELES --
SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off at 1:25 p.m. PDT Sunday from the coastal base, carrying 10 more satellites for Iridium Communications, which is replacing its entire constellation with next-generation satellites.

On Friday, a Falcon 9 launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carried a communications satellite for Bulgaria into orbit.

That launch re-used a Falcon 9 first stage that originally flew in January and was recovered after launching from Vandenberg with the first batch of Iridium next-generation satellites.

Iridium plans to launch a total of 75 new satellites for its mobile voice and data communications system by mid-2018.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologySpaceXspacesatelliteselon muskSanta Barbara County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Bracelet may help track people with Alzheimer's who go missing
Girl Scouts will offer cybersecurity badges
Man's location device helps save injured hiker in Sierra Madre
Apple sneakers up for auction starting at $15,000
More Technology
Top Stories
Man fatally shoots mother before killing self in San Gabriel
LAPD cadets graduate amid cloud over program
Trump: 'I think we are going to get there' on health care
VIDEO: Flight returns to Australian airport after violent shaking
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles Banning area
VIDEO: Crowd catches teen falling from park ride
Former pitcher Barry Zito launching musical career
Show More
Fists fly in Reseda road rage incident
Miry's List helping refugee families in SoCal
5 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Jefferson Park
NB 101 back open in Valley Village after hourslong closure
VIDEO: Playful humpback whale breaches close to boat
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos