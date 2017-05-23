TECHNOLOGY

This Day In History: The Brooklyn Bridge opens

EMBED </>More Videos

The Brooklyn Bridge opened on May 24, 1883. (Shutterstock)

It's been called the "Eighth Wonder of the World," and on Wednesday, the Brooklyn Bridge turns 134 years old.

The Brooklyn Bridge opened on May 24, 1883.

German engineer John A. Roebling was hired to design the bridge. He was chosen because he was known for perfecting the suspension bridge by adding a web truss on either side for stabilization.
It took 14 years and $15 million (which amounts to more than $320 million in today's dollars) to complete the bridge. When it was finally completed, it was the longest suspension bridge in history at the time.

The opening ceremonies included speeches, bands, cannon fire and fireworks. Attendees included President Chester A. Arthur, New York Governor (and future president) Grover Cleveland, according to History.com. An estimated 250,000 people streamed across the bridge in the first 24 hours, marveling at its massive towers and steel cables that still draw tourists today.
Related Topics:
technologyhistorybrooklyn bridgebridgeconstructionThis Day In History
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook Safety Check activated after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
USPS offering new feature to see your mail before arrival
'Face Filters' and other features added to Instagram
Huge cyberattack ebbs as investigators work to find culprits
More Technology
Top Stories
LAPD officer avoids jail time for 2014 beating in South LA
FBI, local police serve warrant at La Mirada home
British authorities ID suspected Manchester suicide bomber
Man boarded Honolulu-bound plane after arrest by LAX police
LA concert security heightened after Manchester terror attack
VIDEO: Man with cerebral palsy attacked in Pennsylvania
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Show More
5 South reopened after LAPD officer pinned under SUV, hospitalized
Trump condemns Manchester attack as act of 'evil losers'
Roger Moore, famed James Bond actor, dies at 89
Random attack in Fairfax on elderly man captured on video
Acts of kindness follow Manchester explosion
More News
Top Video
Man boarded Honolulu-bound plane after arrest by LAX police
FBI, local police serve warrant at La Mirada home
British authorities ID suspected Manchester suicide bomber
LA concert security heightened after Manchester terror attack
More Video