Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?

The account returned shortly after it vanished. You can click here to see it live.
The reason this happened? Well, Twitter says, "Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."
Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
The brief disappearance of the president's Twitter account got the internet buzzing. Here's a roundup of some of the best tweets:
Uh, guys? Trump's twitter is back from the upside-down. Can only imagine what it's brought back with it. May god help us all.— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 2, 2017
Trump's twitter account vanishing and then reappearing moments later is the best evidence yet that the events of the past 2 years are the result of warring sects of time travellers— Nfinit (@Nfinit) November 2, 2017
Trump’s Twitter was down today, JUST LIKE HIS APPROVAL RATINGS pic.twitter.com/iPEacadD1e— Impeachable Trump (@ImpeachMeBigly) November 2, 2017
I was there for the great vanishing of Donald Trump's Twitter account.— Justin Jacobs (@justinjacobs) November 2, 2017
Nov 2, 2017.
when you thought trump's twitter was deleted but then it came back within 70 seconds pic.twitter.com/xzEMayrGbH— Marissa D (@marissad415) November 2, 2017
If only for a moment, everything seemed better.— Karlee (@KarleeKanz) November 2, 2017
Never forget 6:58 ET
The minute Trump’s Twitter was somehow down. pic.twitter.com/4OkIm1kOFO
Leftists were popping champagne corks for that 15 mins Trump's Twitter went down.— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 2, 2017
What does that tell you about their view of free speech?
trump’s twitter was deleted today and for a minute I was hoping someone finally listened to what a woman said. https://t.co/bX0EMvmdpS— sab✨ (@JoyfulSab) November 3, 2017
Delete your account. https://t.co/Oa92sncRQY— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2016
Obama just endorsed Crooked Hillary. He wants four more years of Obama—but nobody else does!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2016
While Trump’s Twitter account was down, I stole every piece of china from the White House China Room.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 2, 2017
Basically Twitter’s explanation for Trump’s account deletion pic.twitter.com/RrNQ4jEiC3— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2017
The leftist media is falling over itself to celebrate censorship after Trump's Twitter disappeared.— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 2, 2017
Let 👏🏻 that 👏🏻 sink 👏🏻 in.
Trump's twitter account was shut down. Those few precious minutes was like when Andy played the opera on the Shawshank PA system— Swami Tommy (@swami_Tommy77) November 3, 2017
Trump's Twitter is back. Everyone chill.— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 2, 2017
It's gonna turn out that Trump's twitter password was "obamasucks" or some shit and some dude logged on and deactivated him— yaya (@YayaSucks) November 2, 2017