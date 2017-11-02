Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Internet reacts to brief disappearance of President Donald Trump's Twitter account

President Donald Trump poses for a portrait in the Oval Office in Washington, Friday, April 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump disappeared from Twitter on Thursday, but not for long. Around 4 p.m. PST, this was the message greeting people who looked for his personal account @realDonaldTrump: "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!"


The account returned shortly after it vanished. You can click here to see it live.

The reason this happened? Well, Twitter says, "Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."


The brief disappearance of the president's Twitter account got the internet buzzing. Here's a roundup of some of the best tweets:

