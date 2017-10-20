Authorities have identified and are seeking a kidnapping suspect after a 14-year-old girl escaped from his clutches Thursday afternoon at a home in Twentynine Palms, authorities said.Deputies from the Morongo Basin station responded to a residence on Twentynine Palms Highway, where the teenager said a man had asked if she could help jumpstart his all-terrain vehicle, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.The girl told the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Freddie Day, that she could not help him and no one else was home at the time, investigators said."She watched as he walked away, then she entered her residence," the news release said. "As she entered her bedroom, she realized Day was right behind her. Day told the juvenile he could have raped and killed her."The suspect allegedly grabbed and "bear-hugged" the teenager, who then grabbed him by the throat. When Day released her, the girl ran to the kitchen and picked up a knife, investigators said.The suspect fled the scene, heading eastbound through the desert. According to the news release, neighbors confirmed seeing Day in the neighborhood. Deputies conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate him.Anyone with information about Day's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's Morongo Basin station at (760) 366-4175.